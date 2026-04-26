Apollo Crews Has Fans Talking After Comment In Statement Addressing WWE Release

Add Apollo Crews to the list of talent who has reacted to the mass WWE roster cuts from this past Friday.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion wrote the following statement on Instagram, which features a closing line that has fans talking.

“Thank you, WWE, for eleven incredible years. Wow. Eleven years. What an incredible journey. I feel blessed to have had a career in WWE that lasted that long. Thanks to everyone who sent me messages or texts. Even if I didn’t reply, just know I’m grateful. Throughout my career, I was fortunate to suffer only one serious injury that sidelined me for a significant amount of time. I’ve been lucky to experience many amazing moments during my time with WWE. It’s been a fun ride, and I appreciate everyone who supported me along the way. To everyone I shared the ring with… thank you. All things come to an end. This is my time.”