Update On CM Punk And WrestleMania Weekend Incident

According to a previous report from PWMania.com, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk struck a fan’s phone out of their hand when the fan followed Bayley and AJ Lee, intruding on their attempt to have a private moment.

Bayley had instructed the fan to “get out of here,” but the individual continued filming, leading Punk to intervene.

As reported by Fightful Select, Punk did not face any disciplinary action from WWE for this incident. The fan later told TMZ, which published the original video, that they did not intend to file charges or sue; instead, they were seeking an apology from Punk.

There has been no indication that Punk has apologized or plans to do so. This incident highlighted concerns about disrespectful behavior by fans over the weekend, including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T being filmed in a bathroom and WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman being struck by a fan. Additionally, outside of WWE, TNA Wrestling star Elayna Black accused a fan of sexually assaulting her by groping her during WrestleCon.