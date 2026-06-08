Major King Of The Ring Favorite Knocked Out On WWE RAW

Just one week after speculation intensified regarding Seth Rollins potentially winning the 2026 King of the Ring tournament, those predictions took a major blow during the June 8 edition of WWE Raw.

The opening round tournament match featured Rollins taking on Je’Von Evans, Talla Tonga, and Ricky Saints in a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way bout with a coveted spot in the next round on the line.

While Rollins entered the contest as one of the favorites to win the entire tournament, outside interference ultimately changed the outcome.

Late in the match, members of The Vision became involved, creating enough chaos to derail Rollins’ momentum. During the interference, Bron Breakker delivered a devastating spear to Rollins, taking him out of contention and opening the door for another competitor to capitalize.

Moments later, Je’Von Evans connected with his signature OG Cutter on Ricky Saints and scored the pinfall victory to advance in the tournament.

The result marks a significant moment for Evans, who continues to build momentum as one of WWE’s fastest-rising young stars. At the same time, it represents a surprising early exit for Rollins, whose name had been heavily discussed among fans and insiders as a potential King of the Ring winner.

Last week, reports indicated that WWE had not finalized a tournament winner when the brackets were initially revealed and that multiple Superstars remained under consideration for the crown. Rollins was widely viewed as one of the leading candidates, making his elimination all the more noteworthy.

With Evans now moving forward and Rollins officially out of the tournament, the road to the King of the Ring finals has become even more unpredictable.

Whether The Vision’s interference was part of a larger strategy or simply an opportunity to target Rollins remains to be seen, but the fallout from the group’s actions is likely to be felt in the weeks ahead as WWE continues building toward the tournament’s conclusion.