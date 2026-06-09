WWE Hall Of Famer Admits He’s Bored With Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes WWE may have stumbled onto something refreshing with the ongoing rivalry between Gunther and Cody Rhodes.

With Gunther set to announce the stipulation for his upcoming WWE Championship rematch against Rhodes, Bully discussed the storyline on Busted Open Radio and explained why the angle has managed to capture his attention at a time when he feels much of professional wrestling has become predictable.

“I like it because it’s different. I’m very bored with pro wrestling. For the most part, nothing really gets me going.”

The veteran wrestler and analyst admitted that while standout moments still emerge across the industry, they have become increasingly rare for him.

“Every once in a while in WWE, every once in a while in AEW, and every once in a while in TNA, something catches me. Something resonates with me where I’m emotionally invested. But for the most part, I’m very bored.”

According to Bully, one of the biggest issues facing modern wrestling is a tendency toward repetitive storytelling and overly safe creative decisions.

“Everything is very cookie-cutter. Everything is very safe.”

While discussing the current landscape, Bully suggested that AEW is generally more willing to experiment creatively and take chances with its storytelling than most promotions.

“I would say maybe AEW, if there are risks to take, AEW will take more of the risks.”

That is one of the reasons he finds the current Gunther-Rhodes angle intriguing. Rather than following a traditional formula, WWE has given the heel the power to determine the stipulation for a major championship match, creating an unusual dynamic that stands out from the norm.

“So, having the heel make the stipulation, you’re like, ‘Isn’t this weird? Isn’t this different?’”

For Bully, the uniqueness of the situation is enough to generate interest on its own.

“And I’ll take different right now. I’ll take anything that doesn’t look like the same old, same old.”

Gunther’s announcement regarding the stipulation is expected to play a major role in shaping the next chapter of his rivalry with Rhodes as the two prepare to collide once again for the WWE Championship.

Whether the stipulation ultimately benefits Gunther or Cody remains to be seen, but Bully Ray’s comments highlight an important point: in an era where fans are constantly exposed to wrestling content from WWE, AEW, TNA, NJPW, and beyond, sometimes simply doing something unexpected can be enough to make a storyline stand out.

With anticipation building around Gunther’s reveal, WWE now has an opportunity to capitalize on that intrigue and continue building momentum for one of its biggest championship feuds heading into the summer.