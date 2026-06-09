Pat McAfee Could Land $65 Million Per Year ESPN Contract

Pat McAfee could soon become one of the highest-paid personalities in sports media.

According to a report from The Athletic, ESPN and the former WWE commentator are currently negotiating a new contract that could pay McAfee between $60 million and $65 million annually—more than double the value of his current agreement.

While no deal has been finalized, the report indicates that discussions are ongoing and could also result in an expanded role for McAfee across ESPN’s NFL coverage.

McAfee currently has two years remaining on his existing contract with the network. His current arrangement covers The Pat McAfee Show, appearances on ESPN programming, his role on College GameDay, and various other projects.

Unlike traditional talent agreements at ESPN, McAfee’s deal is structured around both a production partnership and individual talent contracts. Because he owns and operates The Pat McAfee Show, a significant portion of his revenue goes toward production expenses, employee salaries, and operational costs.

Although his total compensation package is reported to be close to $30 million per year, McAfee is responsible for many of the expenses that would normally be covered by a network under a standard broadcasting arrangement.

The report also notes that the negotiations are being handled by TKO and WME executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro.

According to The Athletic, initial discussions reportedly included a proposal seeking approximately $100 million annually. However, negotiations have since settled into the $60 million to $65 million range.

ESPN declined to comment on the report.

McAfee has remained heavily involved with WWE in recent years, serving as a commentator and occasional on-screen personality while balancing his growing media empire.

Most recently, he played a role in a WrestleMania 42 storyline involving Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. During the April 3, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown, McAfee was revealed as the mystery phone caller who had been communicating with Orton following The Viper’s attack on Rhodes.

Following the segment, McAfee posted a video on social media making a bold promise to wrestling fans.

“I will make a deal with the IWC now..If @RandyOrton doesn’t win at Mania.. I will NEVER be seen OR HEARD on wrestling television AGAIN.”

That prediction did not come true, as Rhodes successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Orton at WrestleMania 42.

Fortunately for WWE fans, McAfee’s promise appears to have been more tongue-in-cheek than serious, as he has continued to remain involved with the company while simultaneously expanding his profile as one of the most influential figures in sports media.

If a new deal is finalized in the reported range, it would represent another major milestone in McAfee’s remarkable rise from NFL punter to media powerhouse, further cementing his status as one of the most valuable personalities in sports entertainment and broadcasting today.