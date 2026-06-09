Konnan Undergoes Double-Leg Amputation

Former WCW writer Vince Russo has provided a heartfelt update on wrestling legend Konnan, revealing new details about the Hall of Famer’s ongoing health battle and rehabilitation process.

Konnan, a longtime star in WCW and a member of the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Hall of Fame, was reported to have undergone a leg amputation earlier this year following serious health complications. According to Russo, the situation ultimately became even more challenging than initially reported.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro Podcast, Russo shared that Konnan has now undergone a double-leg amputation and is currently working through an extensive rehabilitation process.

“I’ve known Konnan forever, and man, he had my back in WCW in 1999. I’ll never forget that.”

Russo explained that while he was previously aware that one of Konnan’s legs had been amputated, the status of the second leg remained uncertain during their earlier conversations.

“Konnan has gone through a double-leg amputation. Both legs. I was aware that he had one leg amputated, and the second one was still in question the last time I talked to him, probably about two months ago. They ended up having to remove the second one.”

According to Russo, he recently reached out to Konnan personally and was struck by the physical and emotional toll of the recovery process.

“So I called Konnan yesterday. I didn’t talk to him long because he’s very weak right now. He’s going through grueling rehabilitation and learning how to cope with everything. I can’t even imagine that. He sounded exhausted, so I told him, ‘Brother, go relax, man. We’re praying for you. We love you.’”

Russo also highlighted a detail that he felt deserved public recognition, revealing that Konnan told him WWE has covered all of his medical expenses throughout the ordeal.

“But I do want to point this out: Konnan told me that WWE has paid every single cent of his medical bills. That’s got to be pointed out, and that’s got to be said, because I can’t imagine what Konnan is going through.”

Russo emphasized the enormous challenges Konnan has faced, noting not only the loss of both legs but also the lengthy rehabilitation and adjustment period that followed.

“First of all, who could imagine losing a limb, let alone two limbs? Then going through rehabilitation—he was in rehabilitation for six months. And on top of that, if he had to worry about how he was going to pay for all of this?”

According to Russo, Konnan expressed deep gratitude for WWE’s support despite having only worked with the company for a relatively brief period.

“He told me, ‘The WWE have paid every penny, and I was only working with them for a short time.’”

Konnan remains one of the most influential figures in modern lucha libre and professional wrestling, having enjoyed successful runs in WCW, AAA, Impact Wrestling, and numerous promotions around the world. He has also played a major role behind the scenes as a booker, producer, talent scout, and mentor throughout the industry.

Everyone at PWMania sends their best wishes to Konnan as he continues his recovery and rehabilitation journey.