Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 2 Results – July 19, 2026

Tag Team Match

Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Natsupoi) defeated Matoi Hamabe & Ema Maishima via Poi Lock on Maishima (8:32)

Non Title Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan (2) defeated Kikyo Furusawa (0) via Blockbuster (7:34)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Koguma (4) defeated Ami Sourei (0) via 120% School Boy (7:08)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Ruaka (4) defeated Rian (0) via 2nd Rope Body Press (5:34)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Maki Itoh (2) defeated Mei Seira (0) via Ito Deluxe (10:23)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Tomoka Inaba (2) defeated Natsuko Tora (0) via DQ (8:48)

Non Title Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki (2) defeated Hina (0) via German Suplex (10:35)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Utami Hayashishita (1) vs. Rina Yamashita (1) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (4) defeated Rina (0) via Tokimeki Spear (13:54)

Standings After Night 2

Red Stars Block A

1st Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- Tomoka Inaba (2 Points) (1-1) & Itsuki Aoki (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM & Maika (0 Points) (0-0) & Akira Kurogane, Natsuko Tora & Rina (0 Points) (0-1)

Red Stars Block B

1st Place- Saya Iida, Maki Itoh & Mei Seira (2 Points) (1-0)

2nd Place- Utami Hayashishita & Rina Yamashita (1 Point) (0-0-1)

Last Place- Lady C & Konami (0 Points) (0-0) & Azusa Inaba (0 Points) (0-1)

Blue Stars Block A

1st Place- Ruaka (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura & World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki, Hanako, Rian & Hina (0 Points) (0-1) & Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart (0 Points) (0-0)

Blue Stars Block B

1st Place- Koguma (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan & Momo Watanabe (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori & Ami Sourei (0 Points) (0-1), Saya Kamitani & Starlight Kid (0 Points) (0-0) & Kikyo Furusawa (0 Points) (0-2)