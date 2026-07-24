STARDOM’s Natsupoi Announces Retirement Date

During a press conference on Thursday, July 23rd, Natsupoi announced that she will retire from wrestling on January 3rd, 2027. The STARDOM wrestler expressed her desire to team up with her husband, Shingo Takagi, for a match before concluding her wrestling career. The couple got married earlier this year.

Natsupoi said, “I’ve been running as a professional wrestler for 12 years, but I’ve had the chance to challenge myself with various things and gain so many experiences. I also announced my marriage this year, which got me thinking about the next chapter of my life. That’s what made me consider walking a new path outside of being a wrestler.”

Natsupoi made her professional wrestling debut in 2015. She joined the STARDOM promotion in February 2016 and has been with the organization since 2020. Throughout her career, she has achieved several titles, including one-time Wonder of STARDOM Champion, three-time Artist of STARDOM Champion, two-time Goddesses of STARDOM Champion, and one-time High Speed Champion.