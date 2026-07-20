Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 3 Results – July 20, 2026

Fatal 4 Way Match

Saori Anou defeated Ema Maishima, Matoi Hamabe & Natsupoi via Special Pottering on Hamabe (5:20)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Momo Watanabe (4) defeated Kikyo Furusawa (0) via Henkei Chicken Wing (7:44)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Rina Yamashita (3) defeated Azusa Inaba (0) via Implant (8:56)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Hina (2) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura (2) via Mad Splash (11:27)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Saya Iida (4) defeated Lady C (0) via Giant Killer (11:30)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan (4) defeated Koguma (4) via Seventeen (8:34)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Tomoka Inaba (4) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (4) via Inaba Otoshi (4:49)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Hanako (2) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (0) via JP Coaster (14:22)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Maika (2) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM (0) via Wrist Clutch Michinoku Driver II (13:03)

Standings After Night 3

Red Stars Block A

1st Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara & Tomoka Inaba (4 Points) (2-1)

2nd Place- Itsuki Aoki & Maika (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM, Akira Kurogane, Natsuko Tora & Rina (0 Points) (0-1)

Red Stars Block B

1st Place- Saya Iida (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- Rina Yamashita (3 Points) (1-0-1)

3rd Place- Mei Seira (2 Points) (1-1) & Maki Itoh (2 Points) (1-0)

4th Place- Utami Hayashishita (1 Point) (0-0-1)

Last Place- Lady C & Konami (0 Points) (0-0) & Azusa Inaba (0 Points) (0-2)

Blue Stars Block A

1st Place- Ruaka (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura, Hanako & Hina (2 Points) (1-1) & World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (0 Points) (0-2), Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart (0 Points) (0-0) & Rian (0 Points) (0-1)

Blue Stars Block B

1st Place- Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan & Momo Watanabe (4 Points) (2-0) & Koguma (4 Points) (2-1)

Last Place- High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori & Ami Sourei (0 Points) (0-1), Saya Kamitani & Starlight Kid (0 Points) (0-0) & Kikyo Furusawa (0 Points) (0-3)