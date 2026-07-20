Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 3 Results – July 20, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix
Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix

Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 3 Results – July 20, 2026

Fatal 4 Way Match
Saori Anou defeated Ema Maishima, Matoi Hamabe & Natsupoi via Special Pottering on Hamabe (5:20)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Momo Watanabe (4) defeated Kikyo Furusawa (0) via Henkei Chicken Wing (7:44)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Rina Yamashita (3) defeated Azusa Inaba (0) via Implant (8:56)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Hina (2) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura (2) via Mad Splash (11:27)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Saya Iida (4) defeated Lady C (0) via Giant Killer (11:30)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan (4) defeated Koguma (4) via Seventeen (8:34)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Tomoka Inaba (4) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (4) via Inaba Otoshi (4:49)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Hanako (2) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (0) via JP Coaster (14:22)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Maika (2) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM (0) via Wrist Clutch Michinoku Driver II (13:03)

Standings After Night 3

Red Stars Block A

1st Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara & Tomoka Inaba (4 Points) (2-1)

2nd Place- Itsuki Aoki & Maika (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM, Akira Kurogane, Natsuko Tora & Rina (0 Points) (0-1)

Red Stars Block B

1st Place- Saya Iida (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- Rina Yamashita (3 Points) (1-0-1)

3rd Place- Mei Seira (2 Points) (1-1) & Maki Itoh (2 Points) (1-0)

4th Place- Utami Hayashishita (1 Point) (0-0-1)

Last Place- Lady C & Konami (0 Points) (0-0) & Azusa Inaba (0 Points) (0-2)

Blue Stars Block A

1st Place- Ruaka (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura, Hanako & Hina (2 Points) (1-1) & World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (0 Points) (0-2), Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart (0 Points) (0-0) & Rian (0 Points) (0-1)

Blue Stars Block B

1st Place- Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan & Momo Watanabe (4 Points) (2-0) & Koguma (4 Points) (2-1)

Last Place- High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori & Ami Sourei (0 Points) (0-1), Saya Kamitani & Starlight Kid (0 Points) (0-0) & Kikyo Furusawa (0 Points) (0-3)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved