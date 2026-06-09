Cathy Kelley Reveals WWE Role She’d Love To Pursue

WWE personality Cathy Kelley may not have aspirations of becoming an in-ring competitor, but she hasn’t ruled out taking on a larger on-screen role in the future.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kelley discussed her long-standing interest in becoming a manager, her experiences learning at the WWE Performance Center, and some of the valuable advice she has received from WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

When asked whether she would ever consider stepping into the ring for a match, Kelley admitted that wrestling isn’t necessarily the direction she wants to pursue.

“I don’t think I would want to have a match.”

However, she revealed that she has been interested in expanding her role beyond backstage interviewing for quite some time.

“I’ve expressed in the past that I do want to get more involved in some capacity. I would love to be a manager. I don’t know who for. That’s been something that I’ve said for probably a decade now.”

Kelley also shared that she has previous experience in a managerial role, recalling a memorable appearance from earlier in her career.

“I actually valeted Ryan Katz in his last match on the Indies many, many years ago. But that progression is something that I would want.”

Van Vliet then brought up reports that Kelley had been spending time training at the WWE Performance Center.

Rather than confirming a specific goal, Kelley explained that her motivation stems from a desire to continually learn and improve her understanding of every aspect of the wrestling business.

“I would say that I’m someone that really values growth, and I love learning everything that I can about this business. So any opportunity I can do that, I’m going to take it.”

She also pointed to her unique vantage point backstage at WWE events, where she regularly has the opportunity to observe one of the industry’s most respected minds.

“Another example is I sit next to Paul Heyman every single week in Gorilla.”

When asked about the biggest lesson she has learned from Heyman, Kelley said it was difficult to narrow it down to a single piece of advice because of how much knowledge he shares with people behind the scenes.

“There are so many lessons I don’t even know where to start.”

She then offered a specific example of the attention to detail that has made Heyman such an influential figure in wrestling.

“This isn’t the best thing that I’ve learned from him, but when I was wearing glasses and I had cut my bangs, he’s like, ‘You have to get rid of that, because we can’t see your eyes, and your eyes are where you tell your emotion.’”

According to Kelley, moments like that demonstrate how Heyman constantly helps talent and personalities refine their presentation.

“So there’s just a lot of little things that I think he helps so many people backstage, but I picked up from him.”

While Kelley remains one of WWE’s most recognizable backstage interviewers, her comments suggest she is continuing to explore ways to expand her skill set and potentially evolve her role within the company. Whether that eventually leads to a managerial position remains to be seen, but it’s clear she is taking advantage of every opportunity to learn from some of wrestling’s most experienced minds along the way.