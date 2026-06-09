Cathy Kelley Reveals Autism Diagnosis

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has shared that she was recently diagnosed with autism, a discovery she says has helped her better understand herself and the way she navigates social situations.

Speaking during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kelley opened up about the diagnosis and explained how it has provided new perspective on aspects of her personality and interactions with others.

“I was recently diagnosed with autism, and I recognize that that changes a lot of the social dynamics that I have,” she said.

Kelley noted that she has long considered herself an introverted person, but the diagnosis helped her realize there may have been more contributing to those feelings than she previously understood.

When discussing her personality, she explained that “I feel like it’s a little bit more than a typical person would be.”

The longtime WWE personality described herself as “pretty introverted” and “pretty low key nowadays,” adding that self-reflection and personal growth have always been important parts of her life.

Kelley also revealed that she has maintained a deep interest in psychology for years, which influences not only how she views herself but also how she observes the world around her.

That curiosity extends to everything from reality television to her work in WWE, where she often analyzes interactions, personalities, and behaviors through a psychological lens.

During the conversation, Kelley also highlighted the support she has received from WWE star Kevin Owens, whom she described as one of her closest friends within the company.

According to Kelley, Owens has been especially helpful following her diagnosis because of his own personal experience and understanding of autism.

“He has been super supportive, especially since the diagnosis, since he knows so much about it because of his son.”

She went on to praise Owens for his honesty, perspective, and willingness to offer advice whenever needed.

Kelley described him as “very grounded” and “a good person to go to for advice, because he’ll be direct about it and give you a really good answer.”

Since returning to WWE, Kelley has remained one of the company’s most recognizable backstage personalities, conducting interviews with many of the promotion’s top stars and serving as a key part of WWE’s on-screen presentation.

By sharing her diagnosis publicly, Kelley joins a growing number of public figures who have spoken openly about autism and neurodiversity, helping foster greater awareness and understanding among fans and audiences.

Her comments also highlight the importance of support systems, with Kelley making it clear that friends such as Owens have played a valuable role as she continues to learn more about herself and her diagnosis.