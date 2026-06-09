Backstage Update On Zilla Fatu And WWE

According to PWInsider.com (via F4WOnline.com), WWE may be interested in signing another member of The Bloodline, as Zilla Fatu was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Monday.

The report indicates genuine interest from WWE in bringing him on board; however, there is no confirmation that Fatu has officially signed with the company.

Zilla Fatu is the son of the late Umaga and has been wrestling for just under three years. He made his in-ring debut at Reality of Wrestling’s Summer of Champions IX on July 15, 2023.

Fatu trained at this promotion, which is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and has been a regular performer there. In addition, he has competed for House of Glory, GCW, 4th Rope Wrestling, and others.

He currently holds several titles: he is the 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion, a two-time HOG Crown Jewel Champion, and the current NCG Noble Crown Champion with Noble Champions Group in Ontario, Canada.