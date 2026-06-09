Backstage Update On Keith Lee’s Status With AEW

AEW star Keith Lee has not appeared on the company’s programming since late 2023, leading fans to wonder when, or if, he will return to the ring.

According to Fightful Select, sources within AEW confirmed that Lee was part of internal discussions about a comeback several months ago. However, these discussions have yet to result in an on-screen return. The report also mentioned that while AEW sources acknowledged that a comeback has been discussed, they are unsure if Lee is aware of it.

Despite some “tentative plans” being mentioned, the report indicated that these plans should have materialized by now if they were originally intended.

Additionally, there is currently no indication that Lee is undergoing the company’s medical clearance process, which typically occurs in the weeks leading up to a wrestler’s return. The report stated that interest in Lee’s situation extends beyond fans; after teasing an update on Twitter (X), several wrestlers reached out to inquire about his status.

Although Lee has been absent for an extended period, he remains under contract with AEW and is still listed on the company’s roster. However, he has not been involved in regular creative plans for quite some time. Lee’s last match with AEW took place in December 2023, where he defeated Brian Cage during the Holiday Bash edition of Collision.