Brooke Hogan Continues To Question Investigation Into Hulk Hogan’s Death

Questions continue to surround the death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan from the perspective of his daughter, Brooke Hogan, despite authorities officially closing their investigation.

Earlier this week, the Clearwater Police Department announced that it had completed its investigation into the death of Terry Bollea, better known worldwide as Hulk Hogan. Investigators ultimately determined that Hogan died of an “attended natural death” and stated that there was no evidence of foul play or criminal activity.

However, according to TMZ, Brooke Hogan was surprised by the department’s public acknowledgment of her cooperation during the investigation, as she reportedly felt excluded from much of the process.

Speaking to TMZ, Brooke expressed frustration with how the investigation was handled from the outset.

“There’s been a lot of inconsistencies from the BEGINNING. I think CWPD missed the mark by not IMMEDIATELY making this a big investigation and not questioning everything and everybody out the gate. This should have been treated as a taped off, locked down, thorough investigation from day one.”

Brooke also took issue with the police department publicly thanking her for assisting with the investigation, saying the gesture felt hollow given her experience.

She described the acknowledgment as “a slap in the face.”

The Clearwater Police Department declined to comment on Brooke’s remarks.

Among the concerns she raised were questions surrounding the medical evidence collected during the investigation. Brooke claimed that she was initially informed that no blood samples were available, only to later learn that investigators had reportedly determined there was nothing suspicious in Hogan’s blood.

She also questioned why certain prescription medications listed in police records allegedly did not appear in toxicology findings.

According to the report, Brooke contacted law enforcement shortly after her father’s death to inquire whether an autopsy would be conducted.

While a private autopsy was reportedly performed for the family, Brooke said she was never allowed to review the results and that the findings were never publicly released.

She additionally questioned why Hogan’s death certificate was signed by his personal physician rather than a representative from the medical examiner’s office.

The concerns come despite the conclusion of a nearly year-long investigation by Clearwater authorities.

Police stated that investigators reviewed medical records, surveillance footage, witness statements, and additional evidence before determining there were no indications of criminal wrongdoing or suspicious circumstances surrounding Hogan’s passing.

Nevertheless, Brooke maintains that several aspects of the case remain unresolved in her mind and believes important questions have yet to be fully answered.

As of now, the Clearwater Police Department’s findings remain unchanged, with officials continuing to classify Hogan’s death as an attended natural death and stating that their investigation uncovered no evidence of foul play.