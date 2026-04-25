Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future Still Uncertain After WrestleMania

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE legend Brock Lesnar, known as “The Beast Incarnate,” seemingly announced his retirement following his loss to “The Ruler” Oba Femi, which marked the beginning of night two at WrestleMania 42 this past weekend.

Lesnar left his gloves and boots in the ring, appearing emotional as he departed alongside WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, whom he hugged. Additionally, WWE aired a “career retrospective” video for Lesnar on both RAW and SmackDown.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, many within WWE believe that this is not Lesnar’s “true” retirement; however, no one has confirmed this. The report mentioned that those involved were “outright told” to treat it as an angle. This direction reportedly came from the same sources that previously informed them that Seth Rollins’ injury last year was part of a storyline.

The report also indicates that Lesnar’s creative decisions are typically kept secret for a reason, and that most people had anticipated his retirement at SummerSlam, which takes place in Minneapolis, where Lesnar has strong ties. However, it is important to note that the report does not definitively state whether the retirement is an angle, nor does it suggest that it is. As of now, WWE has not specifically referred to Lesnar’s situation using the term “retirement.”