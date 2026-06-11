Brie Bella Reveals Planned WWE European Tour Match Never Happened

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Brie Bella has opened up about her experience during WWE’s recent European tour, revealing that she and Paige were disappointed they never had the opportunity to perform in front of several of the tour’s passionate crowds.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show podcast alongside her sister Nikki Bella, Brie discussed the overseas trip and admitted that one of her biggest frustrations was not getting the chance to wrestle—or even appear live in front of fans—in some of the tour’s most energetic markets.

Brie explained that her European journey began in Spain during Friday Night SmackDown. “I obviously start off my trip in Barcelona for Friday Night SmackDown. I will tell you all, Paige and I were very sad not to wrestle in front of you in Spain or actually be out there.”

Although they did appear backstage during a segment involving Fatal Influence, Brie said it wasn’t quite the same as interacting with the live audience. “You know, we had a backstage with Fatal Influence. Those are some naughty girls. But, you know, we’re going to have our, you know, we get them now. So we got a little taste of their medicine. They’re going to get right back.”

Brie also expressed disappointment about not appearing in Italy, praising the country’s wrestling fans for their enthusiasm and engagement throughout WWE events. “But I will say Paige and I were so sad not to be out in Italy as well. Those crowds are so amazing. I mean, they’re not quiet for one second—loud and just like they play into the stories. They’re just so great.”

According to Brie, crowds like those have a direct impact on performers and can elevate the entire experience inside the arena. “And, you know, I know we’ve talked about this before on the podcast, but it does something to the wrestlers. It adds to the energy. Do you know what I mean?”

She then took a moment to thank fans in both countries for creating such memorable atmospheres. “And so thank you, Spain. Thank you, Italy, for being outstanding crowds.”

Brie went on to reveal that she and Paige originally believed they would be wrestling on a subsequent episode of SmackDown during the tour. When those plans changed, the duo was left disappointed. “And then the Friday, the SmackDown after, Paige and I thought we had a match, and then we didn’t. And we were so sad.”

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion said they even explored alternative ways to interact with the audience. “We’re like, ‘Can we please walk out to the crowd and cut a promo and do all that?’”

According to Brie, an arena appearance had actually been scheduled at one point before plans were altered shortly before the show. “Which actually, we originally were supposed to be out in the crowd and do this thing out in the arena, and last minute it got switched.”

The late adjustment left both women feeling like they had missed a special opportunity during one of WWE’s hottest international tours. “We were so bummed. I was like, ‘How is it that I’m in Europe and I did not once walk out to any of those fabulous, high-energy crowds?’”

WWE’s European tours have become known for producing some of the loudest and most passionate audiences in the world, with fans in countries such as Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom regularly creating memorable atmospheres.

While Brie and Paige may have missed out on those live reactions this time around, it’s clear both stars came away impressed by the energy European fans continue to bring to WWE events.