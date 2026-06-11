John Cena Addresses Possibility Of Coming Out Of Wrestling Retirement

John Cena isn’t completely closing the door on the possibility of another match, but the WWE legend made it clear that it would take an extraordinary situation to lure him back into the ring.

Speaking with US Weekly, the 17-time World Champion discussed his retirement from active competition, the continued fan demand for another match, and his excitement for the upcoming John Cena Classic tournament.

When asked about potentially wrestling again, Cena avoided making an absolute declaration but stressed that he has no plans to reverse his retirement. “I hate speaking in absolutes … ‘Never’ is a strong word.”

However, Cena quickly followed up by explaining just how unlikely a comeback would be. “It would be financial suicide for someone to court me in a position where I would have another match, and I truly mean that. So if you’re in the business of torching currency, that’s the only way to get me back in the ring.”

While fans continue to chant for “one more match,” Cena said those reactions mean something different to him today than they once did. “Aside from that, the reason ‘one more match’ resonated so well for me is that, first of all, I got to express to the fans how fulfilled I felt when I retired.”

Rather than viewing those chants as pressure to wrestle again, Cena sees them as a sign that fans remain invested in him and in the future of WWE. “Second of all, the interest from an audience saying, ‘We want to see you again!’ gets me excited for the new idea of the John Cena Classic.”

The WWE Hall of Famer-in-waiting explained that the tournament provides a way for him to remain involved in wrestling without stepping back into active competition. “We can do this again. I’ll be there. It’ll be fan-forward and fan-first.”

Instead of carrying the physical demands and emotional pressure of preparing for another match, Cena believes he can contribute in a different capacity. “I won’t be so focused on, ‘Man, this match means everything to me. I’ve got to make sure I give all I have when the music plays and I’m under the lights.’ Instead, I get to watch other performers, so I can kind of be the ambassador for the event.”

Cena added that one of the most appealing aspects of the concept is the opportunity to spend more time interacting with fans. “I can get out there and meet with the people who matter most in my life, the fans.”

Although WWE has yet to announce full details regarding the John Cena Classic, the tournament has already generated significant interest since its unveiling earlier this year.

Cena admitted he is eager to see the project fully take shape. “I really can’t wait for this thing to find its legs, for us to get a city and a date and move forward. I can’t wait for it to happen.”

For Cena, hearing fans continue to ask for another match serves as a reminder that the connection he built with WWE audiences over the years remains strong. “So when I hear ‘one more match,’ I hear that there’s still interest and the heart still beats.”

As he looks toward the future, Cena hopes the John Cena Classic will allow him to remain a visible and active part of the wrestling world while spotlighting the next generation of talent. “I’m trying to think in my head, how can we gear this so that I can be there, be active, and be included, while allowing others to do the thing I can no longer do. I hope we have that with the John Cena Classic.”

For now, Cena’s comments suggest that fans shouldn’t expect another in-ring comeback anytime soon. But while his wrestling career may be over, his involvement in WWE appears far from finished.