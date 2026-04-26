Big Updates For WWE Raw On April 27 In Laredo, TX.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on Sunday to officially announce new matches and provide further details on what fans can expect from Monday night’s show.

Added to the April 27 show is Penta vs. Rusev in singles action, as well as a tag team bout pitting Bayley & Lyra Valkyria against Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez.

Additionally, the red brand shot caller confirmed that Roman Reigns will address Jacob Fatu’s challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash.

“I can confirm the OTC Roman Reigns will make his decision about Jacob Fatu’s challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash,” Pearce said.

If that wasn’t enough, Seth Rollins is slated to kick off the show.

Previously announced for the show includes a concert by Joe Hendry, as well as an appearance by Becky Lynch. Reigns and Fatu are also advertised.

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