Paige Shares Her Current Goals After Returning To WWE

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Paige recently appeared on the podcast “What’s Your Story?” with Steph McMahon, where she discussed various topics.

One key highlight was her mindset regarding her WWE return.

Paige said, “I came in this time with a mindset where I just want to be happy and have fun. Because I don’t think I’m going to be wrestling after this run, you know? I want to just enjoy my time that I have here, embrace absolutely everything, just enjoy the journey. That’s all I care about.”

On her current goals now that she has returned:

“I do want to finally be able to be in the Royal Rumble that I got to not be a part of. And do the Elimination Chambers and do, you know, all these stipulation matches that were not around.”

On having the chance to be in the Royal Rumble:

“I had to be backstage in Gorilla when the Royal Rumble just started, and no one knew I was retired by that point, you know? And so I just sat there and I was just really sad. It was bittersweet. I was happy that the girls finally got this big match that we didn’t have before. But I was sad because I wasn’t a part of it, and I didn’t know if I was ever going to be a part of it again. And so to have this moment where I’m back in WWE, my neck is good, I’m wrestling again. And there’s opportunities for me to be a part of these stipulation matches. I mean man, I’m really excited. I’m really excited for the next couple of years.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)