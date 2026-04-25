Update On Talent Who Worked As Extras At WWE WrestleMania 42

As reported by PWMania.com, Emily Jaye, J-Rod, Blair Onyx, Brittnie Brooks, and Nixi XS were backstage at the two-night WWE WrestleMania 42 PLE over the past weekend as extras for the show.

According to Fightful Select, none of these talents are signed to WWE. The report also mentioned additional talent who were present backstage as extras, including Ariel Dominguez, Josiah Jean, Don Furio, Lucas Riley, and Austin Mulitalo. It remains unclear how these talents were utilized in their extra roles.

Josiah Jean is a semi-regular performer for Reality of Wrestling (ROW) and most recently appeared for the company at their Last Stand Rumble event on April 11th. Mulitalo has made appearances for the NWA, while Dominguez has worked with CCW and has occasionally performed for MLW.

WWE WrestleMania 42 took place this past Saturday and Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main events featured Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton on night one, and Roman Reigns defeating CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on night two.

The event also showcased Brock Lesnar’s apparent retirement after losing to Oba Femi, and Liv Morgan defeating Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship, among other highlights.