Backstage Update On WWE Night Of Champions Amid Global Concerns

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has officially confirmed that its 2026 Night of Champions premium live event (PLE) is scheduled for Saturday, June 27th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This announcement comes despite ongoing regional conflicts, as the event is part of WWE’s strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, which includes hosting two large-scale events annually.

Reports indicate that the financial agreement for these events is approximately $55 million per event. Although the show has been planned for some time, the current conflict raises concerns about its feasibility. Despite this, WWE has continued to promote and prepare for Night of Champions without indicating any changes to the original plan. No official statements have been issued regarding a potential cancellation or relocation.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the company’s stock price has dropped from a 2025 high of $226.94 to $187.76. Meltzer suggested that any changes to the scheduled events could negatively affect the stock price due to the anticipated revenue loss from canceling the show. He also mentioned that WWE felt pressured to make an announcement because time is running short and emphasized that the event is always “subject to change.”

Meltzer pointed out that not having a backup plan would be “a bad idea” in case WWE is unable to proceed with the event in Saudi Arabia. However, he commented that given the significant amount of money at stake, it would take a considerable event to prevent them from going forward. He suggested that WWE would continue to promote the event until it is no longer feasible, recalling how they proceeded with Crown Jewel in 2018 despite public outcry following the Jamal Khashoggi murder.

Meltzer concluded that the decision on WWE’s travel to Saudi Arabia will depend on the war situation as the event date approaches in June. The prevailing mindset seems to be to proceed and secure the financial benefits unless it becomes impossible to do so. For now, the event remains scheduled for Riyadh on June 27th, with WWE continuing its promotional efforts and preparations.