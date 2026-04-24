Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status After WrestleMania

WWE legend “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, lost to “The Ruler,” Oba Femi, in the opening match of WrestleMania 42 on night two last Sunday.

It appeared that Lesnar may be retiring, as he left his gloves and boots in the ring after the match. WWE has embraced this notion by airing a career retrospective of Lesnar on RAW this past Monday night.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, there is a strong belief backstage that Lesnar was genuinely saying farewell with his actions at WrestleMania. However, some speculate that he may still have one last match at WWE SummerSlam, which is set to take place in Minneapolis, a city with deep roots for Lesnar.

The report also mentioned that at least one person in WWE expressed hope that Lesnar would be part of the SummerSlam card, but it was noted that this is not a definite plan. Lesnar is still listed as a “free agent” on the WWE website roster under the “current Superstars” section.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 2nd, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.