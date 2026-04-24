Update On WrestleMania 43 Location Amid Global Tensions

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced that next year’s WrestleMania will be held in Saudi Arabia. This announcement was made in September, but the situation in the region has become complicated due to the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

While there has been speculation that WWE may not ultimately hold next year’s event there, Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that, as of now, this remains the plan.

The report also mentions a couple of potential dates for the event: March 27, which falls on the final weekend of Riyadh Season, and April 10.

Additionally, while a temporary shift to a single-night event is not entirely off the table, it is considered unlikely, as sources told Sean Ross Sapp that ESPN prefers WrestleMania to be a two-night event. WWE has yet to officially confirm a specific date for the show.