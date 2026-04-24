WWE Planning Changes For NXT Stand & Deliver 2027

WWE held its 2026 Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, April 4th, at The Factory at The District in St. Louis, Missouri, which was two weeks before WrestleMania 42. This marked the first time that the NXT PLE was not held during WrestleMania weekend.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the current plan is to follow a similar approach next year. As of now, NXT Stand & Deliver 2027 is not expected to take place in Saudi Arabia. However, WrestleMania 43 is still anticipated to be held in Saudi Arabia, as announced in September of last year.

There is no information yet regarding the potential date or location for next year’s NXT PLE. The decision to separate the two events was reportedly made to streamline WrestleMania weekend by reducing the number of events occurring during that time.

WWE has not officially confirmed that Stand & Deliver will remain separate from WrestleMania next year.