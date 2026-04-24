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Seth Rollins Details Painful WWE WrestleMania 42 Injury

By
James Hetfield
-
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins | WWE

Top WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss various topics, including how he got a black eye from Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 42 due to a kick during his spear.

Rollins said, “It’s there. It’s under there, they did a good job trying to cover it up this morning. [I got it from] Bron Breakker. It was his foot. His foot gave it to me when he speared me. Figure that out. [It was] like a diving tackle. This lunatic came so fast down the ramp — when he flipped as he speared me, his foot hit me in the eye. I was on the ground writhing in pain because I couldn’t breathe, wondering why my eye was also swelling up.”

On Breakker:

“The man has a real problem. He doesn’t know his own speed, his own strength. He’s on autopilot in the scariest way… [the spear was] targeted to my midsection, somehow double-tapped me on the way down. That’s how quick. I couldn’t — I was not even on the ground before the foot got me in the face. I think it was a heel [that hit him], because he like, flipped over. So he scorpioned up and wham. Got me right — I’ve never seen it before. Hopefully, I never have to see it again. I’m sick of it. Actually, I saw it twice on Monday too, so — it’s not been a great weekend for me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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