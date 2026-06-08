Road Dogg Explains Why He Walked Away From WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his reason for leaving the company.

Road Dogg said, “I still love wrestling, and I want to do wrestling and I want to do it for somebody that wants and needs it. And I feel like WWE didn’t want or need it anymore. They were firing on all cylinders and making money, and setting records. And I was — it was complacent. I felt like I wasn’t earning. I was, I was getting a check, but I felt like I wasn’t earning it. And I wasn’t having any fun. It got to be so much work, that it stopped being fun. I actually stayed longer than I wanted to just out of fear of unemployment. I didn’t do well with my money. I’m a drug addict and recovering alcoholic. I didn’t manage my money well. That fear of the unknown kept me for a long time.”

On his wife telling him to leave:

“I was about to go into a meeting, and my wife told me on the phone, ‘I lived with you in a tent.’ I said, ‘I’m coming home right now.’ If you lived with me in a tent, I don’t need to pay the mortgage. [laughs]”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)