Updated Lineup For Today’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for today’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The event will kick off at 2 PM ET (11 AM PT).

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca will defend her title against Lyra Valkyria.

Also scheduled for the show, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta will defend his title against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Additionally, “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, “Absolute” Ricky Saints, and MFT’s Talla Tonga will compete in a King of the Ring Tournament Fatal 4-Way First Round Match, with “The Ruler” Oba Femi opening the show.

In another matchup, “The Man” Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan from The Judgment Day, and Chelsea Green will face off in a Queen of the Ring Tournament Fatal 4-Way First Round Match.

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