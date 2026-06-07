Report: TNA Unhappy With Tessa Blanchard’s CMLL Appearances

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that TNA Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard is caught in the middle of an inter-promotional conflict. TNA is unhappy that one of its prominent talents frequently appears in CMLL, as it wants to restrict its TV talents from working with CMLL.

The report also revealed that Blanchard recently wrestled Persephone, who holds a dual contract with both AEW and CMLL, during WWE WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas at the CMLL At Palms Slam Fest. Around this time, TNA began enforcing a policy that prohibited its talents from facing AEW wrestlers at independent wrestling shows. Consequently, significant pressure is being placed on Blanchard regarding the situation.

Blanchard has been regularly appearing in CMLL over the past six months and returned to TNA Wrestling in December 2024. However, it’s important to note that CMLL is a promotional partner with AEW, which is a rival promotion to TNA. Blanchard’s last match for TNA took place on the May 28th edition of iMPACT, where she defeated Harley Hudson in a singles match.