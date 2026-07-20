Monday, July 20, 2026
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Rey Mysterio Provides Injury Update On Octagon Jr.

By
James Hetfield
-
Octagon Jr.
Octagon Jr. | AAA

As reported earlier by PWMania.com, Octagón Jr. sustained an injury during a Fatal 5-Way match for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship #1 Contender’s spot at Noche de Los Grandes Week Two. He landed awkwardly after taking a DDT from Joaquin Wilde, prompting the referee to signal for assistance with the precautionary X-sign. Octagón Jr. was subsequently stretchered out of the arena.

After the incident, Octagón Jr. provided an update for his fans on Instagram.

During a Lucha Libre AAA show on Saturday, WWE and AAA Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio addressed the media and shared details about Octagón Jr.’s condition. He revealed that Octagón Jr. is currently dealing with a neck injury and faces a lengthy recovery period ahead.

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