Backstage News On How MJF Suffered Knee Injury

PWMania.com reported that AEW World Champion MJF sustained an injury during the most recent episode of Dynamite. MJF defended his championship against RUSH in a No Count Out Match to open the show. Although he won the match via submission, MJF did not come out unscathed.

Beyond Wrestling later announced that MJF hyperextended his knee during the match and will not compete at their event on June 5th. Andrade El Idolo, a member of the Don Callis Family, will take MJF’s place at the event. There has been speculation regarding how MJF injured his knee, with some believing it happened during the Tombstone spot on the barricade.

However, according to Fightful Select, the injury occurred when RUSH delivered a knee strike to MJF in the corner. The report noted that sources referred to it as a “freak incident,” and no blame was placed on RUSH.

Despite the injury, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that MJF is expected to compete at the 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event in San Jose, California, later this month.