Liv Morgan Reveals Name For Her Next WWE Era

WWE Women’s World Champion and member of The Judgment Day Liv Morgan spoke with WSFL’s Inside South Florida about various topics, including whether she always believed she would join the company.

Morgan said, “I feel like I had always hoped and dreamed that I would. Did I really think? I think I had a deep belief that I would be able to do it, but I feel like growing up, how I grew up, it was very much a pipe dream. So, the fact that we got to follow our dreams and become the greatest women’s world champion of all time, I couldn’t be happier.”

On what she would Call her next era after the Revenge Tour:

“You know what? That’s a good question. I haven’t really thought about it. You’re going to have to make me I’m going to have to sit and ponder now. What do I want this next hour to be? Because you’re right, the revenge tour. I pretty much saw all the revenge. [On what she will call her next era] This is the Liv Morgan Pop Star Championship Tour.”

On her expectations for SummerSlam:

“I’m just excited for the event, honestly. You know, SummerSlam is one of our biggest events of the year. Um, I like to call it the biggest party of the summer. So, be there or be square. We still have a couple weeks leading into the event. So, I’m very excited to see how things unfold because we just had WrestleMania and WrestleMania to me kind of signifies the wrestling new year. Everything is new and fresh and evolving. You could really expect the unexpected on this road to SummerSlam. So, I have no idea what’s in store, but I know it’s going to be a good journey to get there. So, I’m excited and obviously I’m expecting to be there. I’m expecting to defend and retain my WWE Women’s World Championship and so my eyes are open and I have a few tricks up my sleeve. I’m always ready, but I have no idea. I just know it’s going to be iconic.”

On why other sports fans should watch WWE:

“WWE is such a unique blend of athletics, performance, and theater almost, and like your favorite TV show. It’s so many different forums of entertainment and athletic mixed into one in a way that only WWE can do it. We are live every week on Netflix, so come and watch us. Listen, if you haven’t watched us in a while, I’m sure that you will be so enthralled and sucked into WWE like everyone else that watches. It’s just it’s just so fun and unique and distinctly WWE.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ez_OYfjtRms

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)