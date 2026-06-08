WWE Headquarters Flag Sparks Fire After Striking Power Line

Greg Thompson from News 12 Connecticut recently shared a video on his Twitter (X) showing a power line sparking in downtown Stamford, Connecticut. He reported that a flag atop the WWE Headquarters in Stamford blew off on Saturday night. The incident occurred when the flag became detached from the building and struck the power line, causing it to catch fire.

Thompson wrote, “The flag flew off the WWE building, hit a power line and caught on fire in downtown Stamford tonight (video courtesy Sunny) @News12CT.”

There are no updates on whether anyone was injured in the incident.

WWE relocated to its new headquarters in 2023, after being based in “Titan Towers” for over 30 years. The original building was sold in 2025 and is scheduled to be converted into 84 upscale apartment units, based on a plan submitted by the new owners in November.

As of now, WWE has not released a statement regarding the incident.