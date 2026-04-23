Backstage News On WWE Preparing For Big Changes To SmackDown

WWE could be quietly gearing up for a behind-the-scenes shake-up to its SmackDown presentation.

While nothing has been finalized, there have been ongoing internal discussions about potentially refreshing how the blue brand is delivered on television.

The talks suggest WWE is at least exploring ways to tweak the overall look and feel of its weekly SmackDown product.

That doesn’t necessarily mean a complete overhaul, but some level of evolution appears to be on the table.

As part of those conversations, talent movement has also come up.

Names like Jacy Jayne and Rey Mysterio have reportedly been floated as possible additions, indicating that any presentation changes could be paired with roster adjustments to help shape the brand’s direction moving forward

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Still, not everything is expected to change.

Core elements of SmackDown’s identity, including its theme music, logo, and set design, are all currently expected to remain intact for the foreseeable future.

(H/T: Fightful Select)