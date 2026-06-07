Backstage Update On Myla Grace’s TNA Release

As reported previously by PWMania.com, Fightful Select revealed earlier this week that Myla Grace requested her release from TNA Wrestling, and it was subsequently granted.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Grace does not have a non-compete clause with the promotion, allowing her to appear wherever she wants immediately. The report also noted that at least two TNA talents will have their contracts expire in the next month or two, although the names of those wrestlers were not disclosed.

This news follows a report from PWInsider.com stating that TNA World Champion Mike Santana’s contract is set to expire next month, with WWE expressing interest in acquiring his services.

Grace signed with TNA Wrestling in May 2025. During her time with the promotion, she formed a tag team with Harley Hudson and competed in 20 matches.