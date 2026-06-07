LA Knight Explains Why The Timing Of His WWE Run Was Perfect

WWE star “The Megastar” LA Knight recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including what he believes it would have been like if he had joined the company 10 years ago.

Knight said, “Who knows? I might not be here at all. I don’t know, because it’s tough to tell, just because so many of the circumstances were different. Again, I think about the Vince stuff, and I only got a little bit of it, and I was over it pretty quickly. But it was also due to the circumstances and the view on me, because of that number, that 39 number, what a scary number. So, I don’t know, 10 years ago or 15 years ago, the circumstances could have been completely different, because of that not being a factor. Who knows? But at the same time, I gotta look at it like this, because there’s so many guys who’ve been doing this for so long, and I’ve been doing it for a long time, but not on this WWE schedule. This WWE schedule, I mean, beats you up. Right now, we’re in the best time for a WWE schedule, except for me in the next couple of weeks. I’ll get to that in a second, but for the most part, it’s not like it was even 7,8,9 years ago, or even just a few years ago, when we had the house shows every single weekend. So, in that regard, it’s great. I’ve gotten here the perfect time, where it’s like I’ve had a 20-year career where I haven’t beaten my body up too much. I’ve never had any major surgeries or injuries, Iron Man baby.”

On the moment of Roman Reigns’ image being reflected in his sunglasses:

“They have memed the **** of that and put everybody’s ass in that and everything else!”

On when he realized it became a meme:

“I think I saw it like the next night, they, somebody got that photo. That’s cool! That’s where I was like, all right, well, I can never change these classes now, these are perfect.”

On becoming WWE’s new Slim Jim guy:

“If I’m honest, I don’t have a single clue. This was back in 2023 in the summer, around like July or August, and they were like, “Hey, so Slim Jim’s interested, and they want to do this thing where it’s going to be four commercials over the next year, plus a handful of appearances, yada yada yada, and they’re going to do sponsored matches. I think that was when they did the Slim Jim Battle Royal, and since I threw everybody else over the top rope, I then became Mr. Slim Jim.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)