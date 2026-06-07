Seth Rollins Open To WWE Executive Role After In-Ring Career

WWE star Seth Rollins recently appeared on the Delivering Happiness podcast with Nick Turturro to discuss various topics, including his aspirations outside of pro wrestling.

Rollins said, “You know, I’ve always taken the approach of like do what you love, right? You know, and whatever you want will come back to you, I find. And I I’ve never put like a huge priority on like, oh, what’s the most amount of money I can make from a thing? I got into wrestling because I loved it. It was just something that gave me purpose and meaning when I was a young man. It it gave me like a space from any of the chaos that was around my life when I was a teenager. And I wanted to be able to provide that for young men and women as I got older as well, you know, and so fact that I’ve been able to do that on a global scale has been incredible. At this point I’m a father, you know, my daughter’s five, so I just want to be the best dad I can be. Trying to be a great husband to my wife, be supportive there. The football thing, I love football, so I want to talk about football. what the ceiling is for that. I have no idea. Coffee shops, the coffee brand, AMO, the same thing. Like, I love coffee. I just want to give it to people. Here’s the thing that I love. I want you to have it. I want you to experience it the way that I do, you know? And if that’s not for you, that’s awesome. But I love it. Maybe you can love it, too.”

On wrestling still being his passion and how he would be open to an executive spot with WWE if a position were to open:

“But I think for me, if we’re talking about creative endeavors in the future, like wrestling is my thing. That’s the thing that has given me the opportunity to even have this conversation with you, to be drinking my coffee, to have this action figure, to be able to be married to the girl that I’m married to, Rebecca Quinn, Becky Lynch, the greatest of all time. Like, she’s, you know, I wouldn’t have met her if it wasn’t for this business. We wouldn’t have our kid if it wasn’t for this. Wouldn’t have been able to buy my mom a house if it wasn’t for this. Wouldn’t be able to take care. All of it is due to professional wrestling and the relationship I built for that. And so for me, I do feel like my long-term future is in WWE. And again, I’m I’m turning 40 this month. So, I’m certainly not at the end, but I’m much closer to the end in the beginning of my in ring career. And then after that, who knows if there’s a position open in an executive spot. I wouldn’t say no to it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)