Kane Reveals Which WWE Stars’ Pyro Caught Him Off Guard

WWE Hall of Famer Kane appeared on Mostly Sports with Mark Titus and Brandon Walker, where he discussed various topics, including whether he was surprised by the pyro during the entrances.

Kane said, “My pyro never startled me. Probably because I was concentrating so much on what I was doing. But like, when other people’s pyro would go off, you know, hopefully the camera wasn’t on me, because you’d see big tough Kane do the flinch and the jump a little bit.”

On which pyro made him flinch for real:

“Probably Jericho’s. I forget, because they had pyro, then they went away from it, then they brought it back. I can’t remember, but I just, you know, a couple times when I wasn’t ready for it and it got me….Batista’s was a lot. He would do the machine gun thing.”

On his own pyro:

“The worst part was when it didn’t go off a couple times and it’s supposed to. And then it’s very embarrassing. So, you’re supposed to be this super cool dude and you can’t get your signature things to work like they’re supposed to. So, that was a little embarrassing. Happened a couple times.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)