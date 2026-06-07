GUNTHER Explains Why He Doesn’t Want To Face Oba Femi Yet

WWE star “The Ring General” GUNTHER appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including Oba Femi’s rise to prominence.

GUNTHER said, “I honestly don’t really spend too much time on looking what the other ones do. But I always keep an eye on the big picture, and obviously Oba is a standout talent. I think in the short time he’s in the company, he’s done huge steps. But I think that’s also — we will see how he deals with that. That’s a big burden, or a big responsibility right from the get-go, and I want to see him succeed in that. Because I think he’s an amazing talent, and the future is very bright for him. And I hope he maintains that, stays around so when it comes down to us two, he’s going to be ready for it.”

On how he sees a match against Femi playing out:

“I’m tall and I’m a heavyweight. A lot of people often put me when they think about matches with Oba. It’s not going to be something like how Oba and Brock is. I wouldn’t meet Oba on a physical level in the sense of like, I’m going to match him up. He’s stronger than I am, he’s — I don’t know if he’s a little bit taller or not, and he’s younger than I am. So, it makes absolutely no sense. I think what would make that interesting is seeing me work maybe even from underneath a little bit, wrestle from underneath against a stronger opponent. And I think that’s a test that would be interesting for him: how to last in a longer match. How to endure 20 minutes with somebody much, much more experienced than him. And that’s why I need him to again, experience himself first. Because when I meet him, I want to meet him on eye level.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)