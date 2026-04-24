New Filing Reveals Huge Salaries For WWE Parent Company Execs

According to The Hollywood Reporter, TKO Group Holdings disclosed the compensation packages for Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, and Nick Khan in a recent filing on Thursday. The proxy filing detailed their projected pay for 2025, including notes on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s compensation.

The report indicated that Emanuel, the CEO of TKO, would receive a substantial pay increase for 2025, totaling $67.3 million, up from $18.1 million in 2024. This amount consists of a $3 million salary, a $11.9 million bonus, $44 million in stock awards, and $8.1 million from a non-equity incentive plan.

Shapiro’s compensation for 2025 is set at $42.6 million, up from $31.9 million in 2024. Khan will earn $24.3 million, which breaks down to a $2 million salary, over $11 million in stock options, and $10.75 million in bonuses. The bonuses include $7 million tied to WWE’s financial performance and $3.75 million resulting from the successful launch of the company’s boxing-related ventures. Additionally, TKO’s CFO, Andrew Schleimer, received a compensation package totaling $23.1 million.

Finally, Johnson earned $900,000 in royalty payments for his intellectual property related to The Rock. TKO also allocated less than $120,000 for a potential unscripted project with Johnson’s production company, Seven Bucks. The median salary for a TKO employee in 2025 was $82,428, not including performers from either WWE or UFC.