R-Truth Opens Up About Emotional Reaction To WWE Release

WWE Tag Team Champion R-Truth appeared on an episode of Six Feet Under, where he discussed various topics, including the support he received from his family following his 2025 release from the company.

R-Truth said, “There’s no words in the dictionary to express how I felt. My son was behind me when I got the call. And when I did the tweet… I couldn’t be salty, I’m not mad. We said at the top of this thing, ‘Truth you’ve been here for a while, you’ve experienced a lot.’ Like, yes. The ride. I’m thinking about the ride. My dad would always say ‘Enjoy the ride son.’ The ride was phenomenal. It was great.

On being appreciative:

“And I owe the thanks to WWE, I owe thanks to the fans. I owe thanks to the universe. I owe thanks to everybody that enjoyed this ride. And when that tweet went out, that was all it was meant to be. And it (was) just…The most moving thing that ever happened in my life.

On the sacrifice:

“I’ve missed anniversaries, I’ve missed your school graduation, there’s so many things, occasions, funerals, so many things that I’ve missed in life, that I never did get to accomplish… It was just because of this wrestling business, and I did it, I did the best I could. But my son said, ‘Dad, it was worth it.’ It brought tears to my eyes. And to see the fans, to hear them, I’m watching and I’m hearing ‘We want Truth.’ Y’all don’t know how that felt. That’s lightning in a bottle. It never happens.”

On the support from the locker room:

“My peers at work, the ring crew, the camera crew, the crew in the truck. Like every part of that machine that makes it work spoke up, for me.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)