Backstage Frustration Over WWE Hall Of Fame Catering

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash expressed his dissatisfaction on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about the lack of food backstage at the 2026 Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past Friday.

According to Fightful Select, there was considerable frustration over the lack of catering for the event. The issue arose because several legends had signings and appearances scheduled before the Hall of Fame ceremony, leaving them no time to eat between those activities and the ceremony.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony began at midnight ET (9 PM PT) and featured inductees such as AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon, Demolition, Sid Vicious, Bad News Brown, and Dennis Rodman.

Additionally, the Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant match from WrestleMania III was recognized as this year’s Immortal Moment.