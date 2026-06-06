Backstage Update On WWE’s Current King Of The Ring Favorites

As previously reported by PWMania.com, the winner of the 2026 King of the Ring tournament had not been decided when the brackets were announced during the WWE Clash in Italy post-show. At that time, there were said to be “at least” three names under consideration.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current favorites to win the WWE King of the Ring tournament are Seth Rollins and Oba Femi. Both wrestlers are at the top of the betting odds for the tournament, at -200. Dave Meltzer offered some speculation, noting that he felt it was too early for Femi to receive a World Title shot. He also mentioned that Rollins vs. Reigns was the original plan for WrestleMania 42, but Rollins’ shoulder injury disrupted those plans.

Femi won his Fatal 4-Way First Round Match in the King of the Ring tournament on WWE RAW this past Monday, while Rollins is set to face Je’Von Evans, Tama Tonga, and Ricky Saints on next week’s episode of RAW.

The winner of the King of the Ring tournament will be determined at WWE Night of Champions on June 27th. The winner will earn a World Heavyweight or Undisputed WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two-night Premium Live Event (PLE) is scheduled for Saturday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 2nd. Night of Champions will also feature the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.