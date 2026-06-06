Backstage Reason Revealed For Finn Balor’s Move To SmackDown

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE star Finn Bálor was announced on this week’s episode of RAW as being traded to SmackDown.

Byron Saxton made the announcement during a commercial break while interviewing Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh from Judgment Day. However, there was no indication of who Bálor was traded for.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this move was made to separate Bálor from the Judgment Day faction. The report noted that Bálor’s feud with the group is now over, and WWE creative felt it was illogical to keep them on the same brand without the potential for conflict, which aligns with earlier reports.

Bálor defeated Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42 and went on to defeat JD McDonagh in a Street Fight on the May 18th episode of RAW.

He is scheduled to compete in a Fatal 4-Way match in the King of the Ring tournament next week on SmackDown, facing Royce Keys, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.