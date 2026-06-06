WWE SmackDown Results – June 5, 2026

Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy

WWE SmackDown emanated from Bologna, Italy, with fallout from Clash In Italy, opening-round King and Queen of the Ring tournament action, and escalating tensions surrounding the WWE Championship picture.

Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER & Sami Zayn Open The Show

The show kicked off with GUNTHER demanding justice following his controversial loss to Cody Rhodes at Clash In Italy. The former champion argued that his foot was clearly under the bottom rope during the deciding pinfall and insisted that Cody never truly defeated him.

Rhodes interrupted and surprisingly acknowledged GUNTHER’s claim, admitting the Austrian’s foot was indeed under the rope. However, Cody reminded GUNTHER that controversial endings are part of the business and challenged him to settle things immediately in Bologna.

Before matters could escalate, Sami Zayn entered the fray. Zayn voiced frustration that both Cody and GUNTHER had wronged him in recent months. The verbal exchange quickly deteriorated into chaos when GUNTHER shoved Cody into Sami. A three-way brawl broke out, ending with Sami refusing Cody’s offer of assistance after the dust settled.

Queen Of The Ring First Round Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James

The first tournament bout featured four accomplished competitors battling for advancement.

Bayley appeared close to victory on multiple occasions, while Jacy Jayne and Kiana James repeatedly attempted to steal the match through opportunistic pinfalls. Raquel Rodriguez eventually took control with her power game, mowing through the field and surviving several near-falls.

The finish came when Rodriguez planted James with the Tejana Bomb to score the decisive victory and advance in the tournament.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

Following the match, tensions boiled over between Kiana James and Giulia, leading to a physical confrontation that seemingly ended their alliance.

Sami Zayn Continues To Boil Over

Backstage, Sami Zayn vented his frustrations to Johnny Gargano before confronting SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Zayn accused Aldis of continually overlooking him while giving opportunities to everyone else. Aldis attempted to defuse the situation and instructed Sami to stay out of the Cody Rhodes-GUNTHER conflict, which only further angered Zayn.

Talla Tonga Defeats Royce Keys

Royce Keys showed tremendous resilience against the massive Talla Tonga, repeatedly battling back despite Tonga’s size advantage.

Keys mounted an impressive comeback and even rocked Tonga with a powerful Pounce. However, interference and distractions from Solo Sikoa and the rest of The MFT’s shifted momentum.

Tonga capitalized with a devastating chokeslam to secure the win.

Winner: Talla Tonga

After the match, The MFT’s assaulted Keys until R-Truth rushed to make the save. Damian Priest later pulled Truth away, frustrated by his constant involvement in other people’s battles.

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill Confrontation

WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley addressed her victory over Jade Cargill at Clash In Italy, admitting she was still feeling the effects of the physical encounter.

Charlotte Flair joined her and revealed that while she enjoyed teaming with Ripley recently, she ultimately intends to challenge for the Women’s Championship.

Tiffany Stratton then inserted herself into the championship conversation before Jade Cargill stormed out and verbally dismantled everyone in sight.

The confrontation led Nick Aldis to make an impromptu tag team match featuring Charlotte and Tiffany against Jade Cargill and Michin.

Jade Cargill & Michin Defeat Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton

The impromptu tag team encounter delivered plenty of action and featured uneasy alliances on both sides.

Charlotte and Tiffany found moments of success, but outside interference from B-Fab and timely teamwork from Michin and Cargill proved decisive.

After surviving Stratton’s offense, Cargill countered and delivered Jaded for the victory.

Winners: Jade Cargill & Michin

Fatal Influence Brawls With Paige & Brie Bella

Backstage, Jacy Jayne attempted to downplay her earlier tournament loss before being confronted by Paige and Brie Bella.

The confrontation quickly became physical as Fatal Influence engaged in a heated brawl with the legendary duo.

Ricky Saints Defeats Carmelo Hayes

One of the night’s standout matches saw Ricky Saints collide with Carmelo Hayes.

The bout was highly competitive throughout, with both men exchanging momentum and multiple near-falls. Hayes appeared poised for victory after connecting with First 48, but Saints refused to stay down.

In the closing moments, Saints managed to steal the win with an O’Connor Roll while grabbing Hayes’ tights for additional leverage.

Winner: Ricky Saints

Blake Monroe Sends A Message

A new video package aired featuring Blake Monroe.

Monroe targeted Tiffany Stratton directly, praising her success while warning that “Tiffy Time” was about to run on “Monroe Minutes.” The rising star promised that “The Glamour” is coming to SmackDown.

Lash Legend Defeats Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green attempted to use speed and cunning against the imposing Lash Legend.

Green mounted several comebacks and even neutralized Nia Jax at ringside momentarily, but Legend’s power ultimately proved too much.

Legend connected with Lash Extension to score the victory.

Winner: Lash Legend

Chad Gable Apologizes To Rey Fenix

In an unexpected backstage segment, Chad Gable apologized to Rey Fenix for mocking lucha libre culture during his El Grande Americano persona.

Fenix accepted the apology but reminded Gable that many luchadors were offended by his actions.

Cody Rhodes Learns GUNTHER’s Rematch Is Official

Later in the evening, Nick Aldis informed Cody Rhodes that a WWE Championship rematch against GUNTHER had been agreed upon.

However, GUNTHER negotiated one final condition through his legal team. That stipulation will be revealed on next week’s SmackDown, while the championship rematch is scheduled for Kansas City in two weeks.

King Of The Ring First Round Match

Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

The main event featured four of WWE’s biggest stars battling for advancement in the King of the Ring tournament.

Bron Breakker dominated early with a series of German suplexes, while Damian Priest controlled stretches of the contest through sheer physicality. Trick Williams delivered several explosive bursts of offense, and Dominik Mysterio spent much of the bout looking for the perfect opportunity to steal a win.

The Judgment Day eventually became a factor. JD McDonagh attempted to interfere, only to be chokeslammed by Priest. Moments later, Liv Morgan provided a crucial distraction and delivered a low blow to Priest behind the referee’s back.

With Priest compromised, Mysterio capitalized by delivering the 619 followed by a Frog Splash to secure the pinfall victory.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

As SmackDown went off the air, Dominik celebrated alongside The Judgment Day after advancing in the King of the Ring tournament.

SmackDown Results (6/5/26)

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley, Jacy Jayne and Kiana James in a Queen of the Ring First Round Match

Talla Tonga defeated Royce Keys

Jade Cargill & Michin defeated Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton

Ricky Saints defeated Carmelo Hayes

Lash Legend defeated Chelsea Green

Dominik Mysterio defeated Bron Breakker, Trick Williams and Damian Priest in a King of the Ring First Round Match