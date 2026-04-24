Paige Opens Up On Emotional WWE Medical Clearance

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Paige recently appeared on “What’s Your Story?” with Steph McMahon, where she discussed several topics.

One highlight was her 10-hour appointment with the company’s medical team in preparation for WrestleMania 42. Paige expressed that she became very emotional after receiving medical clearance. She even hugged the doctors and sent a message to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque to share her excitement.

Paige said, “It was a couple things: the fact that my neck was good. The last time I was in WWE, my neck wasn’t, and I had to retire, and I had to miss out on all these massive things like the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and all these things I didn’t get to be a part of, even though I was a part of the group that kind of ignited that. And it’s just the fact that I’m gonna be ok; I was like, ‘Wow, my neck was good. I’m happy, I’m healthy, everything’s going right.’ So I was bawling my eyes out, hugging the doctors, and I sent Hunter a voice note saying, ‘I’m cleared. You can’t get rid of me.’ So yeah, I was completely cleared, and then it kinda went into negotiations, and that was on Monday; we were getting all that done, and then this weekend was obviously Mania, so it was a quick turnaround.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)