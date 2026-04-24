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Paige Opens Up On Emotional WWE Medical Clearance

By
James Hetfield
-
Paige returns to WWE at WrestleMania
Paige | WWE

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Paige recently appeared on “What’s Your Story?” with Steph McMahon, where she discussed several topics.

One highlight was her 10-hour appointment with the company’s medical team in preparation for WrestleMania 42. Paige expressed that she became very emotional after receiving medical clearance. She even hugged the doctors and sent a message to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque to share her excitement.

Paige said, “It was a couple things: the fact that my neck was good. The last time I was in WWE, my neck wasn’t, and I had to retire, and I had to miss out on all these massive things like the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and all these things I didn’t get to be a part of, even though I was a part of the group that kind of ignited that. And it’s just the fact that I’m gonna be ok; I was like, ‘Wow, my neck was good. I’m happy, I’m healthy, everything’s going right.’ So I was bawling my eyes out, hugging the doctors, and I sent Hunter a voice note saying, ‘I’m cleared. You can’t get rid of me.’ So yeah, I was completely cleared, and then it kinda went into negotiations, and that was on Monday; we were getting all that done, and then this weekend was obviously Mania, so it was a quick turnaround.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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