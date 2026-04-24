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Sol Ruca Provides Injury Update

By
James Hetfield
-
Sol Ruca
Sol Ruca | WWE

PWMania.com recently reported that WWE NXT star Sol Ruca suffered a serious injury during her Last Woman Standing Match against ZARIA in the main event of Tuesday’s NXT Revenge Week Two special. Ruca fell backward onto tables, but the back of her head struck the edge of another table, which did not break.

Following the incident, Ruca took to her Instagram account to share the consequences of her injury. The photos showed that she received eight staples in her head to close the cut.

It seems that Ruca’s time in NXT is coming to an end, as she appeared to say farewell to the brand on social media, stating, “Thank you, NXT, it’s been real.” This suggests that Ruca may be transitioning to the main WWE roster.

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