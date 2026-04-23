Backstage News On AEW’s Creative Plans For MJF

As many fans are aware, MJF lost the AEW World Championship in a surprising turn of events to Darby Allin during last week’s episode of Dynamite. This unexpected outcome, especially given the match’s brevity, sparked rumors that MJF might be injured or taking time off.

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, MJF demanded a rematch with Darby Allin, but instead found himself scheduled for a TNT Championship match against Kevin Knight on next week’s episode.

According to Fightful Select, MJF is included in the plans for next month’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view and will be a part of creative storylines well into the summer. The report also noted that multiple AEW sources indicated the company has been very pleased with MJF’s recent media appearances. MJF has made several appearances leading up to AEW Dynasty to promote his match with Kenny Omega at the pay-per-view.