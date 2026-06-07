Backstage Update On Max Caster’s AEW Status

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW star Max Caster has been active on the independent circuit, but he has not appeared on AEW programming since last winter.

According to Fightful Select, despite his absence, Caster remains under contract with AEW. His ongoing hiatus is attributed to the creative team not utilizing him.

The last time Caster competed on AEW television was during the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on December 17, 2025, where he participated in the 2025 Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. Additionally, the report noted that AEW plans to add a nationally televised talent to its roster this summer.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that AEW World Champion MJF, who hyperextended his knee during his title defense against RUSH this past Wednesday, will continue to appear on television in some capacity despite his injury.