New Matches Added To AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This episode will be a special Summer Blockbuster event.
Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.
The card includes a singles match featuring “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders, who will go up against Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration. Also, “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, the AEW World Trios Champion from The Conglomeration, will take on Andrade El Idolo from the Don Callis Family in a singles match. Additionally, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against Shane Taylor from Shane Taylor Promotions.
Previously announced for the show is Swerve Strickland facing Brody King in a semifinal match of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Moreover, Skye Blue from Triangle of Madness will compete against Sareee in a quarterfinal match of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.
Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.