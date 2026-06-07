Update On Willow Nightingale’s AEW Injury Impact

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW star Willow Nightingale has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury. As a result, she was forced to vacate the TBS Championship and withdraw from the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about why AEW chose to have Nightingale announce her injury in a backstage promo instead of in front of the live audience for a bigger reaction.

Sapp mentioned that he “wasn’t given a specific reason” for this decision.

He noted that Nightingale’s injury significantly “derailed” the tournament. However, it remains unclear if she was the intended winner of this year’s tournament. Sapp also indicated that “a lot of plans were adjusted” due to Nightingale’s injury.