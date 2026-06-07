Sunday, June 7, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Update On Willow Nightingale’s AEW Injury Impact

By
James Hetfield
-
Willow Nightingale
Willow Nightingale | AEW

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW star Willow Nightingale has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury. As a result, she was forced to vacate the TBS Championship and withdraw from the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about why AEW chose to have Nightingale announce her injury in a backstage promo instead of in front of the live audience for a bigger reaction.

Sapp mentioned that he “wasn’t given a specific reason” for this decision.

He noted that Nightingale’s injury significantly “derailed” the tournament. However, it remains unclear if she was the intended winner of this year’s tournament. Sapp also indicated that “a lot of plans were adjusted” due to Nightingale’s injury.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved